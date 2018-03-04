Police dog finds injured man in woods after Nova Scotia car crash
RCMP say the police dog was able to find the injured 19-year-old late Saturday night.
A police dog tracked down a seriously injured car crash victim in the Nova Scotia woods, when no officers had been able to find him.
According to a release, Pictou RCMP responded to a car collision on Highway 4 in Salt Springs after a resident called about seeing an unoccupied vehicle over an embankment.
Just before 11 p.m. Saturday, the damaged vehicle was found about 100 meters from the highway in a heavily wooded area. Initially, no one could be seen in or around the vehicle.
RCMP Police Dog Services then attended the scene, and found an injured 19-year-old man further in the woods.
With the help of the West River Fire Department, the man was taken out of the woods and then on to the Aberdeen Hospital by paramedics for treatment of serious injuries.
The investigation is continuing.
