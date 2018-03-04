'Shattered hearts:’ Fundraiser launched for family of 11-year-old Lower Sackville fire victim

A crowdfunding campaign has been started by a Lower Sackville woman looking to cover funeral costs and other expenses after her sister died in a recent fire.

The RCMP say an 11-year-old girl and a 58-year-old man died after a tragic fatal fire at a duplex around 2:30 a.m. Saturday on Leaside Drive.

On Sunday, Alexandra Barnes created a GoFundMe page where she says her 11-year-old sister Carys was lost after a house fire that broke out at her grandmother’s.

“Her birthday was just next week. She was so full of life and caring and sweet and funny. Losing her shattered hearts and ruined our lives,” Barnes wrote.

“She was the light of our lives. Any donations at all will help us as we go through such sorrow and pain. We are devastated.”

An 18-year-old man also taken from the house is still at the QEII hospital with life-threatening injuries, and Barnes described him as her step-uncle “fighting for his life.”