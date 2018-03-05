Body believed to be missing cross-country skier found in lake in Cape Breton
NEW WATERFORD, N.S. — Police in Cape Breton say they have found the body of a 48-year-old woman believed to have fallen through the ice while cross-country skiing.
They say a Cape Breton Regional Police dive team found the woman's remains in New Waterford Lake at 10:40 a.m.
They say her identification will be confirmed through the medical examiner's office, and that foul play is not suspected.
Several agencies were involved in the search for the woman from New Victoria, including the local volunteer fire department, a hazmat team and Cape Breton Ground Search and Rescue.
Police were initially called at 9 p.m. Saturday when the woman did not return home, prompting a late-night search by patrol and K-9 officers.
