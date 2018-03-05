Halifax police asking for public's help after stabbing in downtown

Police are turning to the public to help as they investigate a Sunday morning stabbing in Halifax.

At about 4 a.m. on March 4, police responded to a report of a stabbing at Blowers and Argyle streets that occurred from an altercation between two men known to each other.

Upon arrival, police disrupted the altercation and separated the two men.

Officers then discovered one of the men had sustained non life-threatening injuries. The 23-year-old victim was transported to hospital by ambulance.

Following a subsequent physical confrontation with police, officers took a 20-year-old suspect into custody.

Tony Deangelo Beals faces one count each of aggravated assault, possession of a weapon dangerous to the public peace, causing a disturbance and resisting police.

Beals was due to appear in Halifax provincial court Monday.

A number of bystanders were in the area at the time of the incident.