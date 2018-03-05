Halifax police calling case of missing Dartmouth woman suspicious

Halifax police are looking for a 40-year-old Dartmouth woman last seen more than a week ago, and believe her disappearance is suspicious.

Karen Lee MacKenzie was last seen on Feb. 25 at 95 Highfield Park Dr. in Dartmouth, according to a Halifax Regional Police release on Monday.

She is described as a white woman, five-foot-five, 141 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. She is believed to have been wearing a green jacket and a matching backpack when she was last seen.

MacKenzie was reported missing to police on Saturday night, and investigators are treating her disappearance as suspicious.

In an interview Monday, police spokeswoman Cindy Bayers said officers have been canvassing the area where she was last seen looking for clues.

“As time goes on, we get more and more concerned for her well-being,” Bayers said.

When asked why the missing person’s cased is being called suspicious, Bayers would only say “based on circumstances of the investigation.”

Police are asking anyone with information on her whereabouts to call Halifax Regional Police at 902-490-5020.