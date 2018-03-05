News / Halifax

Police looking for knife-wielding suspect after armed robbery in Dartmouth

Police say the man made off with an undisclosed amount of cash

Police are looking for a man involved in an armed robbery in Dartmouth.

In a media release, Halifax Regional Police said at 7:40 p.m. Sunday they responded to an armed robbery call at 245 Waverley Rd.

A man wearing a dark hoodie and blue jeans entered the premises, produced a knife and demanded money from the clerk.

The man left with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspect is described as a tall, white male wearing a dark hoodie and blue jeans.

