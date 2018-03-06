'Her soul has been crushed:' Community looks to help Sackville woman who survived tragic fire

A GoFundMe page has been started for the woman who survived a devastating Sackville fire that killed her husband Marven Hart, 18-year-old son Trent Hart and 11-year-old granddaughter Carys Barnes.

Pat Hart was rescued by firefighters from the early Saturday morning blaze on Leaside Drive in Lower Sackville.

The GoFundMe post outlines in detail how the evening unfolded and ended in tragedy.

“Imagine spending the evening with your loved ones, singing country music, laughing and enjoying each other’s company,” the post reads.

“When the evening came to a close, she tucked in her granddaughter, Carys, said good night to her husband Marven, her son Trent and went to bed.”

Fire investigators have determined the blaze, which began in the basement of the duplex, was caused by an electrical fault. Hart was the only person who survived.

Her husband and granddaughter died in the fire, while her son passed away two days later in hospital.

“This is the most unbearable, suffering and tragic loss a person could experience. Her life has forever been altered,” the post goes on to say. “Her being for living has been tested. Her heart has been shattered in a million pieces. Her soul has been crushed.”

The post notes that the fundraising page was started by family and friends, who are hoping to raise $10,000 to help with the "financial burdens she will now be facing."

