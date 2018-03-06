How did you do it? Halifax's Discovery Centre receiving interest from around the world

A new for-profit arm of the Discovery Centre is hoping to ride a wave of interest into markets around the world, bringing in new money for the museum and entire Atlantic region.

When the shiny new centre opened its doors last February on the Halifax waterfront, on time and within their $20-million budget, centre president Dov Bercovici said his phone started ringing.

Bercovici said he’s gotten calls from science centres and museums around Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Middle East all asking the same thing: how did you do it? And can you help us do it too?

Rick Emberley, Halifax businessman and former Discovery Centre board member, said he and Bercovici had originally thought they would launch a company to handle the creation and rental of in-house exhibits and other opportunities after a couple years in the new space.

However, with so much initial interest they decided to incorporate Discovery Centre International (DCI) as a subsidiary of the non-profit centre right away, and struck a board this past summer.

“It was really incredible because we didn’t think we were doing anything (unusual), we were very practical on how we proceeded with everything,” Bercovici, also DCI president, said in an interview.

The support has already been “huge,” said Emberley, DCI executive director, with the province giving DCI $150,000 and they’ve raised “more than a small amount” from the private sector.

The pair said the unique thing about Halifax’s science centre (besides being only the second one built in Canada in the last 30 years), is that its reasonable price tag, sustainable operating cost, and compact footprint makes it ideal for a “huge number” of markets our size or smaller.

“You can’t put an Ontario Science Centre into very many places. There’s not that many cities around of that size,” Emberley said of Toronto’s iconic museum.

“There’s hundreds of cities our size.”

While it’s “too early” to confirm which consulting projects DCI will be tackling first, Emberley said they’re hoping to sign contracts within the next few months around building similar science centres, or how to run successful fundraising drives and find major corporate sponsors.

“There’s lots of people out there … that are actually prepared to pay for that kind of advice, and that’s exactly why we think this thing is going to work and we think it’s going to drive serious money back to the Discovery Centre,” Emberley said.

Bercovici said when international visitors come to check out the centre, he’s also shown them Dalhousie University’s new Ocean Sciences Building, their zebrafish lab, plus set up meetings with the Greater Halifax Partnership and Mayor Mike Savage so they get a sense of what Halifax and the whole province has to offer.

While the consulting opportunities are exciting and more unexpected, Emberley and Bercovici said a travelling oceans exhibit is already in the works with the rental model likely becoming the long-term backbone of DCI.

There are only a few Canadians companies creating exhibits with none in Atlantic Canada, Bercovici said, and while they can tap into the 2,500 science centres around the globe they’ll be creating things that could fit in other museums or commercial properties like the West Edmonton Mall.

A committee of local ocean experts from COVE, Dalhousie, NSCC and others will hand over their ideas for themes by June, Emberley said, and then the exhibits team at the Discovery Centre will begin the modelling process with a fun, hands-on exhibit possibly ready by next spring.

“It’s going to carry the Nova Scotia brand. So everywhere it goes, it will advance what it is that all levels of government here are interested in doing right now,” Emberley said about local initiatives like ocean tech, fishing, research, supercluster funding and more.

They hope that over a number of years rental exhibits could direct “significant seven-digit revenues back to the Discovery Centre,” Emberley said, if they charge in the ballpark of $100-200,000 per year.

Since Bercovici said the Discovery Centre runs on 90 per cent “earned revenue” (fundraising, donations, ticket sales etc.) and 10 per cent public funds, new DCI revenue will take “the edge off” for the non-profit. They’ll then be able to focus fundraising on big capital projects, like the permanent ocean gallery opening in May.