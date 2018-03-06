'It’s inhumane what happened:' Halifax woman speaks out on her cat's alleged vicious attack

Editor's note: This story includes graphic detail and may be disturbing to some.

A Halifax woman is speaking out about the man she alleges brutalized and nearly killed her cat.

On Tuesday, the Nova Scotia SPCA charged Halifax resident Anthony Mercer, 29, with animal cruelty. He’s accused of "causing distress to a cat" between the dates of Dec. 14 to Dec. 21, 2017.

His ex-girlfriend, Jennifer Derengoski, said the attack on her cat was so brutal she and her vet didn’t expect him to survive.

“It is quite graphic. This isn’t a boot to the cat on the way to work kind of thing. There were bloody drag marks. He was chased, he was beaten, and he was mutilated,” she told Metro.

“His claws were ripped out. There was blood splattered on doors, there were bloody drag marks, there was blood in every room of my home. This is an act of cruelty that’s beyond.”

Derengoski said she had first brought the five year old cat, Louie, to the vet on Dec. 15 after coming home from her shift as a nurse to find the cat’s face swollen and him drooling blood.

“They put him into surgery, they thought it was an abscess. After that the vet met with me and said it was facial trauma…He had a hematoma under his eye, his cheek was swollen,” she recalled.

“The dental work was phenomenal. After that they had said he must’ve fallen. He was acting weird afterwards. Hiding in drawers, hiding under the bed, this cat was terrified.”

A few days later, while celebrating the holidays with Mercer and other friends in her building, Derengoski alleges the accused left to get something from her apartment. He was gone for almost an hour and returned wearing different clothes, she says.

She then alleges that he was acting oddly, and within 20 minutes they left to go back to her unit.

“I got there and I saw spots of blood everywhere…I found the cat under the bed barely alive, basically the jaw practically hanging off, blood everywhere,” she said.

A friend from upstairs immediately came down to help her and they brought Louie to the vet where he was brought into surgery.

“She (the vet) called me an hour later and said he has sustained two jaw fractures, front and side, he had lost half of his tongue because of the trauma,” she said.

“He had to have his chin stitched, up, the roof of his mouth fixed, three smashed canines, all of his nails had been drug out…They thought he was going to die.”

Before going into surgery, Derengoski said Louie’s face was "so messed up" the vet had no idea what had happened. She advised Derengoski to make sure the cat hadn’t chewed cords or anything.

“Within the hour I called and she said we’re not dealing with electrocution here. We’re dealing with trauma,” Derengoski said.

“The minute I found out it was trauma, I went immediately to Halifax Regional Police first thing that morning after it happened, because this was through the night.”

Derengoski said she was then referred to the provincial SPCA.

“I want people to know the details of this, because he’s out there and I’m scared it’s going to happen again if people don’t know,” Derengoski said.

Louie recently had his last surgery to remove his remaining smashed teeth. Derengoski said he’s doing remarkably well.

“The one person he was afraid of is gone and he’s completely fine. He’s so gentle and loving, and it’s ironic he is like he is,” she said.

“It’s inhumane what happened to him.”

Metro reached out to Anthony Mercer via Facebook, but has not yet received a reply from him.