Navy welcomes new interim replenishment vessel to the fleet in Halifax

HALIFAX — The Royal Canadian Navy has officially welcomed its newest vessel to the fleet.

A special ceremony was held Tuesday at Her Majesty's Canadian Dockyard in Halifax to accept the Motor Vessel (MV) Asterix.

The ship began its life as a civilian container vessel, but it has been converted into an interim resupply vessel.

The ship, commanded by a civilian, will be operated and managed by the private-sector company Federal Fleet Services Inc. as part of a five-year contract.

However, members of the Royal Canadian Navy and other military personnel will also serve aboard the ship.

Those crew members will perform specific military functions, including refuelling and resupplying navy vessels at sea.