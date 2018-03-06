Science, museum money, a bus lane and more: Halifax regional council round-up

City hall science situation

Municipal staff will be reaching out to the scientific community more often after a vote by Halifax regional council on Tuesday.

After Coun. Richard Zurawski asked for a report last year on hiring a science advisor, staff came back with a report recommending considering increasing “science advisory capacity on municipal agencies, boards and committees,” and directing the CAO to draft a policy.

Zurawski voiced concerns that the recommendation didn’t go far enough, but supported it in the end.

Coun. Matt Whitman was the only one to vote against the recommendation, citing uncertainty about the cost.

Museums get money

More than $100,000 will soon flow from the municipality to 19 museums in the Halifax area.

Council voted on Tuesday to provide $110,000 in funding for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2017, double the $55,000 recommended by staff.

There’s already $220,000 in the budget for the next fiscal year for the same 19 museums.

The museums receiving funding aren’t named in HRM’s staff report, but the Dartmouth Heritage Museum Society and the Discovery Centre are excluded, since they have agreements with the municipality already.

Electric buses and a bus lane

Two projects approved by the municipality’s Transportation Standing Committee got council’s rubber stamp on Tuesday.

First, council approved a compromise for a bus lane on Gottingen Street, where parking and loading will be allowed during non-peak traffic times.

Halifax Transit staff will soon put out a tender for a detailed design on that project, with implementation slated for later this year.

Second, council approved an electric bus pilot project.