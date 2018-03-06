Snow in forecast as March weather system set to hit Halifax
Halifax could get about 10 centimetres of snow, before things changeover to rain.
Winter isn’t done yet, Halifax.
Environment Canada has issue a special weather statement for the municipality with snow expected Wednesday night into Thursday.
The snow will start overnight Wednesday in the southwestern part of the province and spread eastward on Thursday.
“A changeover to rain showers is expected on Thursday for much of the province but could persist as snow over easternmost sections on Friday and possibly even into Saturday,” the statement reads.
“Currently, five to 10 centimetres is expected with higher amounts possible over eastern Nova Scotia.”
As well, large waves, heavy pounding surf and higher than normal water levels to continue to hit the Atlantic coast on Tuesday.
“These conditions could give minor coastal flooding, shore or beach erosion, and possible infrastructure damage in vulnerable areas, especially during high tide,” the statement concludes.