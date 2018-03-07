Charges expected after hammer-wielding incident at Dartmouth bus terminal
An 18-year-old was assaulted and threatened by two other men during the incident.
Halifax police are expecting to lay charges following a hammer-wielding incident at a Dartmouth transit terminal.
Halifax Regional Police Const. Carol McIsaac said at 12:23 p.m. Wednesday, police responded to the Halifax Transit Terminal located at 101 Highfield Park Dr. to a report of an 18-year-old man who had been assaulted and threatened by two men.
One of those men was carrying a hammer.
The victim suffered non-life threatening injuries and received treatment from EHS at the scene.
McIsaac said at about 12:50 p.m., police arrested a 19-year-old man and an 18-year-old man, both from Dartmouth.
As of Wednesday afternoon, both men were in custody at police headquarters and McIsaac said charges were expected.
