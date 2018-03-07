Documents show waits for long-term care stressing Nova Scotia hospitals:NDP

HALIFAX — New Democrats in Nova Scotia say new figures released in a freedom of information request show 2,281 people waited in hospital for placement in a nursing home over the last five years.

The documents show the hospital waits during that time period lasted anywhere from 91 to 365 days, while 123 people waited in hospital beds for more than a year.

In a news release, NDP health critic Tammy Martin says the numbers show the "desperate need" for more nursing home beds in the province.

Martin says a lack of new nursing home beds has added to overcrowding in the province's hospitals and put many families into a crisis situation in their homes.

Premier Stephen McNeil says while he recognizes there are "issues" around long-term care, the government believes continued investment in home care is needed to allow people to stay in their homes.