Halifax band Neon Dreams, doughnut shop team up to raise money for women's shelter

After deciding to withdraw from a cross-country tour with Hedley due to allegations of sexual assault against the lead singer of the British Columbia-based group, Neon Dreams of Halifax has decided to take their stance a step further by raising money for homeless women.

"We just came off the Hedley tour, because of the whole situation we thought it best to step away from that tour and now we feel like this is a good opportunity to give back," Neon Dreams drummer Adrian Morris said in an interview.

In celebration of International Women's Day on Thursday, the trio Neon Dreams and Halifax doughnut shop Vandal Doughnuts will be slinging sweet treats and tunes to raise money for women in need of shelter.

Vandal Doughnuts owners Sonia Gillies-da Mota and Nicole Tufts celebrated the band’s decision to back out of Hedley's tour last month by making a custom Neon Dreams doughnut. That same doughnut will be for sale Thursday, and all proceeds from those doughnuts will go directly to Halifax non-profit Adsum House, a women's shelter with four locations across the city.

After seeing the custom doughnut on Instagram, Neon Dreams approached the shop with the idea to come together and host a fundraising event for vulnerable women in Halifax.

“They asked us if we would be interested in doing the doughnuts again and donating all the proceeds to a charity here in Halifax," Gillies-da Mota said.

“Obviously we said of course, and everything escalated from there.”

Last month, Neon Dreams announced that they decided to drop out of a tour with Hedley after multiple allegations of sexual assault surfaced against the band and lead vocalist Jacob Hoggard.

Morris said Neon Dreams dropped out of the tour once the allegations broke as a way to express that the "most important thing was the victims’ voices."

"I think artists have a voice that not everybody has, just whereas artists are in the public light," Morris said. "I think that it's important that artists use their voices correctly, and make sure they support what they believe in.”

The 100 per cent female-owned doughnut shop was inspired by Neon Dreams' stance.

“This was a career-changing moment for them potentially. These young men are stepping up to the plate, believing and trusting these women," Gillies-da Mota said. “These big changes you're seeing happening towards gender equality start from those small actions.”

The band hopes more women come forward in the future.

"We feel that if more people stand up against these potential allegations, then more people will come forward," Morris said.

Alongside dozens of doughnuts being fried and fashioned into neon nibbles, the band will also be performing at the Vandal Doughnuts shop, which is in Gus' Pub on North Street, at 2 p.m. on Thursday.