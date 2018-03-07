N.S. Court of Appeal rules paramedic to receive added jail for sexual assaults

HALIFAX — Nova Scotia's Court of Appeal has ruled a former paramedic who sexually assaulted female patients will have to serve more time for his crimes.

James Duncan Keats was earlier sentenced to four years for the sexual assault of a 71-year-old woman in her Annapolis Valley home, after being convicted in October 2015.

Four other complainants came forward as a result of the charges, and they also alleged Keats sexually assaulted them while he was working.

He was convicted of assaulting two of the women but the judge acquitted him on the charges for the other two, and sentenced to 30 months of prison time.

However, the trial judge ruled the sentence was to run at the same time as his original, four-year sentence.

The Crown's appeal to the Court of Appeal resulted in a ruling published this week stating the trial judge was wrong, and the judges added Keats's 30-month sentence to his original four year sentence.