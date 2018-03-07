Nova Scotia dramatically expands pre-primary program for four-year-olds

HALIFAX — Nova Scotia's pre-primary program for four-year-olds will be expanded next fall, adding 130 new classes.

The classes are to be opened in 84 schools in 65 communities across the province.

A class will also be offered in Kings County through a pilot project with a licensed child care provider.

Last September 54 classes were opened in 45 schools as the program was launched.

The government says the province's Acadian school board will also administer classes under the expansion.