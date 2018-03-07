Racist graffiti near Nova Scotia school prompts police investigation

MONASTERY, N.S. — The Mounties are looking for vandals who spray-painted racist graffiti on a school bus and a sign near a school in northeastern Nova Scotia that has many Mi'kmaq students.

The RCMP says the crude remarks about Indigenous Canadians and African Nova Scotians were painted on the bus and the sign at some point between 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. Sunday.

The vandalism occurred near the East Antigonish Education Centre, about 30 kilometres northeast of Antigonish.

Many of the children who attend the school are residents of the Paqtnkek Mi'kmaq First Nation, located about 10 kilometres from the facility.

One parent posted photos of the racist graffiti on his Facebook page, adding, "School my kids go to. Nice, eh?"