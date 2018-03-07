School in Nova Scotia shutdown over verbal threats

A school in Nova Scotia recently targeted with racist graffiti has been shut down for the day over what the RCMP call verbal threats.

In a release issued on Wednesday morning, RCMP in Antigonish say they are investigating after “it was shared on social media that individual(s) were heard making verbal threats towards the East Antigonish Education Centre/Academy in Monastery.”

The Strait Regional School Board decided to close for the day after consulting with police, and the RCMP said it's now investigating.

This development comes as police look for vandals who spray-painted racist graffiti on a school bus and a sign near the school. The school has many Mi'kmaq students.

The RCMP said the crude remarks about Indigenous Canadians and African Nova Scotians were painted on the bus and the sign at some point between 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. Sunday.

Many of the children who attend the school are residents of the Paqtnkek Mi'kmaq First Nation, located about 10 km from the facility.

One parent posted photos of the racist graffiti on his Facebook page, adding, "School my kids go to. Nice, eh?"