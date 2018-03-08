Halifax police officer under investigation after man sustains broken nose at city shelter

A Halifax Regional Police officer is being investigated following an alleged assault at a shelter that left a man with a broken nose.

The province’s Serious Incident Response (SiRT) team says the officer, who hasn’t been named, is under investigation for an incident that happened on Feb. 25.

“The incident occurred at the Metro Turning Point shelter and involved a 54-year-old male who sustained facial injuries including a broken nose,” a release from SiRT issued on Thursday said.

The release goes on to say that SiRT was contacted by Halifax Regional Police about the incident.