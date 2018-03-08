From lovin' Irish to lovin' hoops: 5 things to do in Halifax this weekend

St. Patrick’s Day Parade: Next Saturday is officially the international day for swigging green beer, but this Sunday marks the city’s 11th annual St. Patrick’s Day parade. Pipe bands, horses, dancers, princesses, and Hal-Con entertainers are among the participants. The festive parade is followed by an after party at the Lower Deck Waterfront. The parade begins at 1 p.m. from Pier 20, continuing down Terminal Road onto Lower Water Street through historic Irishtown to end at Historic Properties.

SupperNova: Enjoy foods from many nationalities at a free potluck designed to help welcome new immigrants. The event will include live music. If you can’t bring food, stop by and mingle. SupperNova starts at 5:30 p.m. Saturday night at the Bella Rose Arts Centre in Halifax.

CIS Men's National Basketball Championship: The U Sports men's basketball Final 8 returns to Halifax from Thursday through Sunday at Scotiabank Centre. Tickets range from $12 to $190. Check out the schedule and get tickets via Ticket Atlantic.

Craft Fair at the Khyber: Calling all craft lovers! Handcrafted ceramics, jewellery, metalwork, glasswork, embroidery and more will be for sale during this fundraising event for the Khyber Centre for the Arts. The fair happens in Halifax Sunday from 2 to 8 p.m. at the Khyber, 1880 Hollis St.