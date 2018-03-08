Nova Scotia man dead after single-vehicle collision
Cape Breton Regional Police were called to the collision in Glace Bay at about 8 p.m. on Wednesday.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
A 28-year-old man is dead after he crashed his car into a utility pole in Cape Breton.
A news release from Cape Breton Regional Police on Thursday said they were called to a single vehicle collision on School Street in Glace Bay at about 8 p.m. on Wednesday.
At the scene, officers found a Chevrolet Cobalt “up against a utility pole.”
The 28-year-old driver was taken to hospital by ambulance, and pronounced dead.
Nova Scotia Power went to the scene to fix the damaged utility pole, and police are continuing to investigate while they wait for results from an autopsy.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
'It’s inhumane what happened:' Halifax woman speaks out on her cat's alleged vicious attack
-
'No justice' after Crown won't appeal acquittal in Colten Boushie shooting: Father
-
Police to be at Halifax schools after unspecified threats made against them
-
Sailor tells military court his superior sexually assaulted him in his sleep