Nova Scotia man dead after single-vehicle collision

A 28-year-old man is dead after he crashed his car into a utility pole in Cape Breton.

A news release from Cape Breton Regional Police on Thursday said they were called to a single vehicle collision on School Street in Glace Bay at about 8 p.m. on Wednesday.

At the scene, officers found a Chevrolet Cobalt “up against a utility pole.”

The 28-year-old driver was taken to hospital by ambulance, and pronounced dead.