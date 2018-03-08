Parents react to Halifax school board decision to keep schools open

As Halifax Transit placed many routes on snow plans due to icy conditions and snow Thursday morning, many parents were taking to social media to express displeasure about schools being open.

Before 10 a.m. there were were more than 300 comments on HRSB’s Twitter post explaining the decision to not close schools.

One commenter shared a photo of a school bus that had slid off the road and was half in the ditch in the Stillwater Lake area.

Multiple vehicle collisions were also being reported throughout HRM.

The reasoning behind Halifax Regional School Board's decision to keep schools open is publicly posted to the board's website. In explaining today's decision, it was based on the following information:

Between 5-10 cm of snow expected, with only 5 cm expected at the coast and on low lying areas.

Snow turning over to rain as early as 10 am in some areas of HRM. Turnover to rain expected in the afternoon for eastern areas of HRSB.

HRM Operations have been proactive with anti-icing measures and Department of Transportation and Infrastructure Renewal dispatching vehicles for salting. At 5:30 am, snow was melting on pavement.

Stock advised that buses could operate today with drivers using discretion if necessary before travelling on some roads due to local conditions.

The explanation continues to say: