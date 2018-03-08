Winter storm watch issued for parts of Nova Scotia with snow, high winds in forecast
Halifax should be spared much of the snow, with rain on the way instead.
A winter storm watch has been issued several counties in Nova Scotia, but not Halifax, as more winter weather is on the way for the weekend.
Environment Canada has issued the warnings for the following counties: Guysborough, Pictou, Antigonish, Inverness, Sydney and Cape Breton County, Richmond and Victoria.
The warning says more than 15 cm of snow is possible over these counties starting Friday night and continuing into Saturday.
"In addition, strong winds are also expected to develop which may combine with fresh snowfall to produce near zero visibility in blowing snow Friday evening into Saturday," the warning goes on to say.
Halifax could see about five to eight centimetres of snow from this next system, with a changeover to rain on Saturday.
