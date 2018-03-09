Halifax hospital to get $32 million upgrade, will include new hybrid operating room
The Halifax Infirmary will see major changes to the third and fifth floors of its hospital.
The Halifax Infirmary is undergoing some major changes.
Randy Delorey, the province’s health minister, announced Friday that he has given approval to the QEII redevelopment team for construction and renovation to the hospital’s third and fifth floors.
The $32.2 million in government spending will also include the buying of new specialized equipment.
The third-floor renovation will see what are called two new interventional suites, that will allow doctors to perform image-guided procedures. The fifth-floor renovation will see the first hybrid operating room east of Quebec.
“This operating room will be equipped with advanced imaging equipment used during the most complex surgeries,” a statement from the province reads.
Work is expected to start this summer.
Today's release didn't include any new details on when work will start in the replacing of the aging VG Hospital in Halifax.
