Halifax hospital to get $32 million upgrade, will include new hybrid operating room

The Halifax Infirmary is undergoing some major changes.

Randy Delorey, the province’s health minister, announced Friday that he has given approval to the QEII redevelopment team for construction and renovation to the hospital’s third and fifth floors.

The $32.2 million in government spending will also include the buying of new specialized equipment.

The third-floor renovation will see what are called two new interventional suites, that will allow doctors to perform image-guided procedures. The fifth-floor renovation will see the first hybrid operating room east of Quebec.

“This operating room will be equipped with advanced imaging equipment used during the most complex surgeries,” a statement from the province reads.

Work is expected to start this summer.