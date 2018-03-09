Halifax police investigating after body found near Casino Nova Scotia
The victim, a man, was found floating in Halifax Harbour.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Police are investigating after a body was recovered in Halifax Harbour near Casino Nova Scotia on Friday morning.
Halifax Regional Police spokeswoman Const. Carol McIsaac said a call came in to police about a person in the water at around 9:20 a.m.
The victim is a man and McIsaac said he was located in the harbour to the north of Casino Nova Scotia.
As of 11 a.m. police were on the scene and McIsaac said she had no further details.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Toronto man set to be deported to Nigeria after a 13-year battle
-
Halifax police officer under investigation after man sustains broken nose at city shelter
-
Fixing the 'notorious' wind: Maritime Centre project approved with condition
-
Winter storm watch issued for parts of Nova Scotia with snow, high winds in forecast