Halifax police investigating after body found near Casino Nova Scotia

The victim, a man, was found floating in Halifax Harbour.

A Halifax Regional Police Forensic Identification Unit vehicle.

Police are investigating after a body was recovered in Halifax Harbour near Casino Nova Scotia on Friday morning.

Halifax Regional Police spokeswoman Const. Carol McIsaac said a call came in to police about a person in the water at around 9:20 a.m.

The victim is a man and McIsaac said he was located in the harbour to the north of Casino Nova Scotia.

As of 11 a.m. police were on the scene and McIsaac said she had no further details.

