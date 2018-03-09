Man drives through a Tim Hortons in Nova Scotia, literally, then takes off
The RCMP say the man in his 20s is now facing a slew of charges.
When they say drive thru they don’t mean this.
A Nova Scotia man is facing charges after police say someone drove a pick-up truck through the wall of a Tim Hortons in the community of Chester, which is located about 45 minutes outside of Halifax.
The RCMP say they were called on Thursday at 9:30 a.m. after a truck had driven through a wall of the local Tim Hortons.
“The wall sustained significant damage but no one was injured,” a statement reads about the incident.
Police say the driver took off ‘in a dangerous manner at a high speed’ afterwards. A second vehicle was later stopped in East Chester and three people were arrested.
The RCMP say the pick-up truck in question was later located by a police dog, not far from where the arrests took place.
The driver, an unnamed 23-year-old from Simms Settlement, has been charged with mischief damage to property, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, driving while disqualified, operating a motor vehicle without a license, operating a vehicle without insurance and failing to remain at the scene of an accident.
The driver has been released from police custody and is due in Bridgewater provincial court on April 25.
