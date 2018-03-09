Man drives through a Tim Hortons in Nova Scotia, literally, then takes off

When they say drive thru they don’t mean this.

A Nova Scotia man is facing charges after police say someone drove a pick-up truck through the wall of a Tim Hortons in the community of Chester, which is located about 45 minutes outside of Halifax.

The RCMP say they were called on Thursday at 9:30 a.m. after a truck had driven through a wall of the local Tim Hortons.

“The wall sustained significant damage but no one was injured,” a statement reads about the incident.

Police say the driver took off ‘in a dangerous manner at a high speed’ afterwards. A second vehicle was later stopped in East Chester and three people were arrested.

The RCMP say the pick-up truck in question was later located by a police dog, not far from where the arrests took place.

The driver, an unnamed 23-year-old from Simms Settlement, has been charged with mischief damage to property, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, driving while disqualified, operating a motor vehicle without a license, operating a vehicle without insurance and failing to remain at the scene of an accident.