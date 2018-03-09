Nova Scotia premier says he doesn't know if band part of surf clam licence

HALIFAX — Premier Stephen McNeil says he doesn't know whether a Nova Scotia Mi'kmaq band is part of a group awarded a lucrative surf clam fishing licence by Ottawa — but says the licence shouldn't be awarded if there isn't one.

McNeil says he's not concerned about who gets the licence as long as there is participation by Mi'kmaq in his province.

Federal Fisheries Minister Dominic LeBlanc announced Feb. 21 that the licence would go to the Five Nations Clam Company, saying the firm had Indigenous partners in each Atlantic province and Quebec.

But last week, the Assembly of Nova Scotia Mi'kmaq chiefs and the Newfoundland and Labrador government said Five Nations did not have Indigenous partners from either province.

Late Thursday, Chief Aaron Sock of New Brunswick's Elsipogtog First Nation issued a statement saying the partners in the new Arctic surf clam venture include the Abegweit First Nation from P.E.I., and the Potlotek First Nation from Nova Scotia.

Newfoundland and Labrador Fisheries Minister Gerry Byrne is demanding a meeting with LeBlanc over a decision that could cost processing jobs in his province.