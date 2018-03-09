Pair stealing cash and credit cards from Halifax shoppers, diners

Police are releasing the images of two people wanted for theft and fraud after a variety of incidents, including one where a person had cash stolen from their purse at Halifax Shopping Centre.

In a release issued Friday afternoon, Halifax Regional Police say they were called this week about a stolen credit card being used after a woman found out her credit card was missing on March 3 while dining at Ristorante a Mano on Lower Water Street.

In another incident on March 1, police say a woman had cash stolen from her purse while shopping at Halifax Shopping Centre.

Also at the same mall on Feb. 28, police say a woman’s wallet was stolen and her credit card was used to make several unauthorized purchases.

“Police have determined that the same man and woman are responsible for these incidents and it’s believed they are travelling throughout the municipality committing thefts and frauds,” a release warns.

The pair may be driving a Volvo with a Quebec license plate, the release goes on to say.