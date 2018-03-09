Police asking public to avoid area around Vitalia Court in Halifax
On Friday afternoon they were on scene dealing with a threats call
Police are asking the public to avoid the area around Vitalia Court in Halifax.
At 4:02 p.m. on Friday, Halifax Regional Police sent out a media release saying they were currently on scene at Vitalia Court (off Washmill Lake Drive) in relation to “a threats call involving people who are known to each other.”
The investigation is in its early stages and the public is asked to avoid the area.
Police say updates will be provided as required.