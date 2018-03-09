Upcoming Nova Scotia budget to include improved broadband plan:minister
HALIFAX — Nova Scotia's business minister says the upcoming provincial budget will include a plan to improve rural Internet access.
Geoff MacLellan says there has been a lot of "talking and waiting" about improvements, but he says "the time is now" to get things done.
MacLellan says rural broadband access is an estimated $500 million problem for Nova Scotia, so the province needs to "spend big."
He says the province invested $15 million last year, although he characterizes the overall progress as inching along.
MacLellan isn't saying how much funding will be included in the March 20 budget, but says Nova Scotians will be happy with the allocation and the plan.
He says the province has to "start moving the chains on this, and we will."
