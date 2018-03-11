Here we go again: Another snow storm predicted for Halifax this week

Get ready for another winter blast, Halifax, as the city could be in for its third storm in less than a week.

A special weather statement issued by Environment Canada on Sunday says “significant snow” is possible for Tuesday into Wednesday as they keep an eye on the development of a potentially major winter storm.

Current forecasts suggest that a large snowfall, rain or freezing rain, very strong northeasterly winds, and high water levels are all in the cards for Nova Scotia.

The storm would come after back-to-back snow storms thumped Halifax and much of the province Thursday and Friday, leaving thousands in the province without power and bringing heavy snow, rain and high winds.

However, as this system has yet to develop, meteorologists say there remains some uncertainty in its “final track and intensity.”

Slight shifts in the direction of this low-pressure system could greatly change precipitation type and length, the statement said, especially along the coast and northeastern regions like Cape Breton, where a switch to rain or freezing rain is more likely.

Also, changes in the track of this system will shift the areas of strongest wind.