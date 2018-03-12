Fatal Sackville house fire caused by 'improper disposal of smoking materials'

Halifax Regional Fire & Emergency investigators have concluded a fatal house fire in Lower Sackville started in the basement due to “improper disposal of smoking materials.”

In a news release issued Monday afternoon, HRFE said it had completed its investigation of the March 3 house fire.

“Investigators have concluded the fire started in the basement due to improper disposal of smoking materials. The fire then spread throughout the house, causing an electrical fault along its path,” the release stated.

“The investigation also revealed all recent electrical work at the property was done appropriately and up to code.”

Chief Ken Stuebing said there will be no charges and the cause is classified as accidental.

“This is a horribly tragic incident, and our most sincere condolences go out to the family of those who died as a result of the fire,” he said in the statement.

Marven Hart, 58, Trent Hart, 18, and 11-year-old Carys Barnes died in the fire on Leaside Drive.

A GoFundMe page was set up last week to help Pat Hart, the lone survivor who lost her husband, son and granddaughter. She barely escaped the blaze and was rescued by first responders.

The media release from Halifax Regional Fire & Emergency also said although there was one working smoke alarm in the home, investigators believe if there had been more than one, the outcome might have been different.

HRFE has a program called, ‘Alarmed and Ready.’ The purpose of the program is to provide a smoke or carbon monoxide alarm for those who do not have the financial means to obtain one.