Heavy snow, high winds in forecast as winter storm watch issued for Halifax
Environment Canada says the snow is forecast to begin Tuesday afternoon and could result in power outages.
A winter storm watch has been issued for the entire Halifax Regional Municipality with heavy snow forecast to begin on Tuesday afternoon.
According to Environment Canada, a low pressure system will develop off Cape Hatteras and will intensify as it heads northeastward toward the Maritimes, tracking near Nova Scotia late Tuesday night.
Snow at times heavy is forecast to begin in Halifax Tuesday afternoon, with up to 10 centimetres possible by early evening, with more white stuff expected before a changeover to rain.
If that wasn’t enough, high winds could reach above 90 kilometres per hour.
“These winds will likely give extensive blowing and drifting snow and could lead to power outages,” the storm watch statement says.
“Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility in some locations. There may be a significant impact on rush hour traffic in urban areas.”
