Light-pole cracked, wires on road, after car flips in Dartmouth accident

A female driver wasn't hurt in the Sunday evening incident.

Halifax Regional Police.

A car ended up flipped on its roof after striking a light pole in Dartmouth.

Halifax Regional Police say the accident happened around 6 p.m. Sunday around the 500 block of Pleasant Street.

The driver, a woman, wasn’t hurt and Nova Scotia Power was called as wires were across the road after a light pole broke off.

The area was blocked off in both directions for some time as clean-up and repairs took place.

