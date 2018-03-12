Light-pole cracked, wires on road, after car flips in Dartmouth accident
A female driver wasn't hurt in the Sunday evening incident.
A car ended up flipped on its roof after striking a light pole in Dartmouth.
Halifax Regional Police say the accident happened around 6 p.m. Sunday around the 500 block of Pleasant Street.
The driver, a woman, wasn’t hurt and Nova Scotia Power was called as wires were across the road after a light pole broke off.
The area was blocked off in both directions for some time as clean-up and repairs took place.
