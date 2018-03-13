'Howling' winds hit Halifax hard as thousands lose power from latest winter storm

Tens of thousands of people were without power as a storm blasted Nova Scotia late Tuesday, bringing very high winds and heavy snow.

At 10:30 p.m., Nova Scotia Power said more than 55,000 customers were in the dark from this latest winter weather system, the third significant one to hit the region in a week.

In the Halifax Regional Municipality, outages were popping up in the Burnside area, Beechville, Cherry Brook, parts of Halifax and Cole Harbour, and Porters Lake.

At Halifax Stanfield International Airport, most flights coming in and out were cancelled, some even before the nasty weather began.

On social media, both the RCMP and Halifax Regional Police were asking drivers to stay off the roads.

“Roads are greasy, the wind is howling and power outages all throughout HRM,” said a Twitter post from Halifax Regional Police on Tuesday night.

The RCMP was reporting white-out conditions on some roads in the province, including the 100-series highways.