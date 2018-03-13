Seventeen backed-up ambulances lead to 10-hour wait for patients at Halifax ER: Union

The president of the Nova Scotia Government Employees Union is calling on Premier Stephen McNeil to meet him at the province’s busiest emergency room next week to see first-hand what the NSGEU refers to as 'chaos.'

In a release issued Tuesday, NSGEU President Jason MacLean said at the Halifax Infirmary ER overnight Monday into Tuesday, there were 17 ambulances backed up resulting in a 10-hour wait for some to get treatment.

"If Stephen McNeil can find time to be the most traveled premier in the country surely he can find time to visit the Halifax Infirmary Emergency Department so he can see for himself the chaos that patients and health care workers are experiencing on a daily basis,” a statement from MacLean says.

The NSGEU says the number of ambulance visits for the Halifax Infirmary ER has been increasing each year, hitting more than 1,500 in 2016.

MacLean has been calling on the premier to visit the province’s largest ER to see what is happening. So far, McNeil has yet to take him up on the offer.