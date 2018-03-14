'Change needs to happen:' Quentrel Provo plans to run for Nova Scotia legislature

Quentrel Provo noticed a lack of diversity during a recent trip to Province House, so the Stop the Violence founder decided to throw his hat in the race during the next Nova Scotia provincial election.

"I’ve been (at Province House) a few times and while I was there March 9 I looked around and there was just no diversity," said Provo in an interview.

The 31-year-old African Nova Scotian, a Veteran Affairs analyst, is known for his advocacy work under the non-profit Stop the Violence. For the past year, Provo has been contemplating entering politics and now has decided to jump in with two feet.

"When I stood in the legislature library I said to myself, ‘I can be here,’" Provo said. "This is where change needs to happen."

Although Provo has not made a decision on which party he will run for, he said he has already been approached by current and past MLAs from various parties.

"I have a few meetings, with a few different politicians, from a few different parties," said Provo. "It is going to come down to the area that I'm running in and the platform that I want to stand behind."

Currently, Cole Harbour-Portland Valley MLA, Tony Ince, is the only African Nova Scotian member of Nova Scotia’s legislature.

Provo said he wishes to change that.

"Being from East Preston and North Preston I've seen a lot, but things moving slowly - like you see with the land titles now," said Provo. "It just shouldn't take that long."

With very few African Nova Scotians, and no young MLAs, Provo believes it is time for a change.

"I find especially in politics that there are a lot of the same things going on, we switch different governments but a lot of the same issues still come up. I want to change that," said Provo.

While the exact date of the next Nova Scotia election is unclear, Provo plans to use the next few years to ensure Stop the Violence continues.

"I know the election is a few years away. But I'm not going to let Stop the Violence go downhill, that's why I'm preparing now," said Provo.

He said he plans to groom another young person to take over Stop the Violence.