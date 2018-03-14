Dartmouth man charged in woman’s suspicious disappearance

Police have charged a Dartmouth man with assault and interfering with human remains after a woman disappeared last month.

In a news release on Wednesday night, Halifax Regional Police said 40-year-old Owen Patrick Nelson was charged in the disappearance of 40-year-old Karen MacKenzie of Dartmouth.

MacKenzie was last seen on Feb. 25 at 95 Highfield Park Dr. in Dartmouth, and last week, police said they were treating her death as suspicious.

Police said they arrested Nelson on Tuesday afternoon at 4:40 p.m. in Highfield Park, but earlier in the day Wednesday, all they would say was a man was being questioned.

When police announced MacKenzie's disappearance last week, forensic identification officers were seen entering the Highfield Park apartment building where she was last seen. There were also two areas behind the building where police tape surrounded groups of dumpsters.

Interfering with human remains means Nelson is accused of “improperly or indecently” interfering with or offering “indignity to a dead human body or human remains.” It often means a body was moved or burned after death.

The charge carries a maximum prison sentence of five years.