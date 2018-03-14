Driver ticketed after hitting pedestrian in Halifax-area crosswalk during power outage
The RCMP say the lights on the crosswalk weren't working at the time.
Police in Halifax say a driver was ticketed for hitting someone in a crosswalk during a power outage.
The RCMP say around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, the RCMP were called to a collision between a small car and a 41-year-old man in a crosswalk at the intersection of Main Road and Morris Avenue in Eastern Passage.
"The pedestrian was in a marked crosswalk at the time of the collision. However, due to a power outage, the over-head crosswalk lights were not functioning,” a RCMP release says.
Police say the victim, who is from Porters Lake, suffered non-life threatening injuries and the car’s driver was given a summary offence ticket for failing to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk.
