Driver ticketed after hitting pedestrian in Halifax-area crosswalk during power outage

Police in Halifax say a driver was ticketed for hitting someone in a crosswalk during a power outage.

The RCMP say around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, the RCMP were called to a collision between a small car and a 41-year-old man in a crosswalk at the intersection of Main Road and Morris Avenue in Eastern Passage.

"The pedestrian was in a marked crosswalk at the time of the collision. However, due to a power outage, the over-head crosswalk lights were not functioning,” a RCMP release says.