First place still in cards for Mooseheads after decisive home victory

The Halifax Mooseheads kept its hope of a Maritimes Division title alive with a decisive win Wednesday night.

The Herd beat the Saint John Sea Dogs 7-3 and now have 91 points, two behind the division-leading Acadie-Bathurst Titan.

"Obviously we know we're already in the playoffs,” said Joel Bishop, who had a goal after missing 12 games with an injury.

“We just want to see if we can jump over Bathurst and clinch that second place and that'd be great. The mindset's just keep playing the way we are. We're not going to stop working, we just got to keep going right in the playoffs."

Both teams have two games remaining, including what could be an important season finale at the Scotiabank Centre on Saturday afternoon. The QMJHL tie-breaker is total wins minus shootout wins. Halifax currently has 40 while Bathurst has 41. The next tie-breaker is goal differential. The Titan easily have that advantage with 87 more goals than opponents compared to 45 for the Mooseheads.

If the playoffs started today, Halifax would play the 13th-place Baie-Comeau Drakkar.

"Obviously we want to finish out two in a row,” said defenceman Jared McIsaac, who opened the scoring 30 seconds into the game.

“We decide how we play and obviously we want to build momentum going into the playoffs as well. Big hockey is ahead and we're looking forward to it."

The Moose never let go of the lead after the McIsaac goal. Halifax capitalized on a four-minute power play late in the second when Ben Higgins scored and Bo Groulx picked up his second marker of the game to make it 6-2 in front of 7,677 fans.

Goaltender Alex Gravel made his fourth consecutive start, making 28 saves. Both Gravel and 20-year-old Blade Mann-Dixon have split starting duties throughout the year, but Gravel’s being used like the number one goalie down the stretch.

“He's a big presence for sure. Everyone saw what he can do last year in playoffs. He's the best goalie in the country for our age group and I think big things are ahead for him coming into the playoffs,” said McIsaac.

Barrett Dachyshyn picked up his first goal of the season and Brett Crossley also scored for Halifax.

Fortier missed the game with a lower-body injury while defenceman Patrick Kyte remains sidelined.