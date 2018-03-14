Grocer Empire Co. Ltd. reports Q3 profit and sales up, tops expectations
STELLARTON, N.S. — Empire Co. Ltd. reported better-than-expected results for its third quarter as its revenue and profits improved compared with a year ago.
The parent company of the Sobeys grocery chain says it earned $58.1 million or 21 cents per diluted share for the quarter ended Feb. 3.
That was up from $30.5 million or 11 cents per diluted share in the same period a year ago.
Sales totalled $6.03 billion, up from $5.89 billion, while same-store sales excluding fuel increased 1.1 per cent.
On an adjusted basis, Empire says it earned 33 cents per diluted share for the quarter up from an adjusted profit of 13 cents per diluted share a year ago.
Analysts on average had expected Empire to report an adjusted profit of 25 cents per diluted share, according to Thomson Reuters.
Companies in this story: (TSX:EMP.A)
