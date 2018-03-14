Police say theft at auto body shop may have left suspects injured
The RCMP offer few specifics, other than that they believe the person or people responsible probably hurt themselves.
A friendly reminder, crime doesn’t always pay. In fact, sometimes it can even hurt you.
The RCMP in Nova Scotia say they believe the person or people who broke into an auto body shop this week may have actually hurt themselves during the offence.
Police say sometime between 9 p.m. Monday and 7 a.m. Tuesday, there was a break and enter at the Flat Iron Truck and Auto shop in the community of Conway, Digby Co.
“Police believe the suspect(s) may have injured themselves during the break and left after stealing a small amount of cash,” a statement reads.
No other details were provided.
