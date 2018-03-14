Man being questioned in case of missing Dartmouth woman deemed suspicious
Halifax Regional Police say Karen Lee MacKenzie was last seen February 25 at an apartment on Highfield Park Drive.
Halifax police say they are receiving tips from the public as they continue to investigate what they are calling the suspicious disappearance of a Dartmouth woman.
They are also confirming a man is being questioned by investigators in relation to the case.
Karen Lee MacKenzie, 40, was last seen on Feb. 25 at 95 Highfield Park Dr. in Dartmouth, according to a Halifax Regional Police release on March 5
She is described as a white woman, five-foot-five, 141 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. She is believed to have been wearing a green jacket and a matching backpack when she was last seen.
MacKenzie was reported missing to police on March 3 and investigators are continuing to treather disappearance as suspicious.
“Police have received tips from the public and investigators continue to follow up on all tips,” an email to Metro from police spokeswoman Const. Carol McIsaac said on Tuesday.
“We encourage anyone with information to contact us.”
In an update on Wednesday, McIsaac said by email that they are now questioning a man regarding the case. She provided no other details.
After going public with the case, a police forensic team spent several days at the apartment complex she was last seen at.
Police are still asking anyone with information on her whereabouts to call Halifax Regional Police at 902-490-5020.
Anonymous tips can also be sent to Crime Stoppers.
