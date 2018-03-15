News / Halifax

Halifax police believe firearms stolen from someone's home

The RCMP is reminding gun owners to make sure their weapons are properly stored and locked.

A haul of guns seized by police are shown in this file photo.

Staff / Metro

Police in Halifax have put a call out to gun owners after they say firearms were stolen from someone’s home.

The RCMP say on March 8 officers searched a home in Cole Harbour and found several firearms, ones they believe were taken from another residence in the community.  

“As a result, RCMP is asking gun owners to contact them if you may have been a victim of property crime involving the theft of firearms and did not report it to police,” a release says.

The RCMP are also reminding gun owners to make sure firearms are properly stored and locked.

