Halifax police believe firearms stolen from someone's home

Police in Halifax have put a call out to gun owners after they say firearms were stolen from someone’s home.

The RCMP say on March 8 officers searched a home in Cole Harbour and found several firearms, ones they believe were taken from another residence in the community.

“As a result, RCMP is asking gun owners to contact them if you may have been a victim of property crime involving the theft of firearms and did not report it to police,” a release says.