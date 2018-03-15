Nova Scotia woman told survival 'slim to none' after getting Flesh Eating Disease

An online campaign has been started to help raise money for a Nova Scotia woman who is recovering from Flesh Eating Disease.

A GoFundMe campaign post started this week says Colleen Hilton was admitted to hospital on Feb. 2 with what her family thought was a bad flu.

After testing, they learned she was battling an aggressive infection called Necrotizing Fasciitis, which is also known as Flesh Eating Disease.

According to the post, Hilton went into septic shock and was put into an induced coma to remove the infection.

“We were devastated when we were told that her chances of survival were slim to none, and she'd be lucky to make it through the night,” says the GoFundMe post written by her daughter, Victoria Patey, who is from East Dover. “Suffice to say she beat the odds and came through.”

Now they are going through the recovery process, which will include multiple amputations or partial amputations of her hands and feet because of excessive blood clotting.

“Though this is truly unfortunate, we remain hopeful that through therapy and the use of prosthetics she will retain as much function and independence as possible,” the post says. “Obviously, with this significant life change there will be associated costs and we are asking that anyone willing to help do so by contributing what they can. Thank you for all your love and support!!!”