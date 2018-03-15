Suite view: Nova Centre names hotel partner after months of delays

The hotel in the new Nova Centre finally has a name.

Politicians and business leaders gathered at the Nova Centre Thursday for the unveiling of the luxury Sutton Place Hotel partnership.

The luxury hotel will sit on the skyline attached to the Halifax Convention Centre which opened in December, two years after it was first slated to open in January 2016.

There were also many delays around which hotel tenant would be brought in, with developer Joe Ramia telling reporters back in September that the hotel operator would be announced within a few weeks.

Tom Gaglardi, a business mogul from Vancouver and owner of the Dallas Stars National Hockey League franchise, is CEO of Sutton Place Hotels.

“I’ve loved this city for a long time… it’s been a tough market to find the right way to get in,” he told reporters Thursday.

The hotel will have 262 rooms, a restaurant and underground parking.

A lot of interior work still needs to be done on the rooms and restaurant before the space opens, said Gaglardi, but the shell is complete.

Premier Stephen McNeil and Mayor Mike Savage were also at the event and expressed their excitement over the project.

“It’s a confirmation, in many ways, that an international company will now invest in our city because of this facility,” McNeil said to gathered media.

Gaglardi said the hotel will market itself to people coming in for conventions as well as “high-end leisure.”

“It leaves you punching way above your weight class given you’re only a city of 400,000 people,” Gaglardi said.

Ramia, CEO of Argyle Developments, said they had “many opportunities” for a partnering but was impressed by the family business Gaglardi represented.

“It made it much more of a partnership than just choosing a brand,” he said.

He brushed off the notion that finding a partner was difficult and said he simply needed time to find the right fit, which he found in Sutton about four months ago, he said.

He also said that as part of a partnership he would be investing money along with the $100 million Sutton Place Hotels would be putting up for the project. He wouldn’t say how much his company was personally investing.