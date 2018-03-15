'Trying to paint himself in a good light:' Closing arguments heard in taxi sex assault case

In the latest trial over a taxi-driver allegedly sexually assaulting a passenger, lawyers finished up their final arguments Thursday where the issue of the complainant’s credibility was a central issue.

Defence lawyer Luke Craggs spent much of the morning attacking the credibility of the complainant, whose name is protected under a publication ban.

On Oct. 24, 2015 the complainant alleged Seyed Mirsaeid-Ghazi picked her up in his cab, rubbed her thigh, put his hand on her bare-breast, and asked her to kiss him while driving past her destination.

Craggs said the evidence she gave wasn’t reliable because of the time that had elapsed between the statements she and two witnesses gave and the night of the alleged event.

Also taking away from her credibility, he said, are phone records that showed she sent her mom a text message saying “M drunk” and that she wanted money for food, he said. The complainant said no, she was exaggerating to get food from her mom.

He then went over Mirsaeid-Ghazi’s testimony he gave Tuesday where he said the complainant was “very drunk” and grabbed his arm to stay warm after getting in his cab. He said he promptly pushed her off because of safety concerns while driving.

Craggs said the complainant’s version of events that night didn’t match up with phone records submitted as evidence in the trial.

Mirsaeid-Ghazi said he drove her home at 12:30 a.m. but she said it was closer to 1:30 a.m.

Her cell phone records show she made a phone call to her roommate where her roommate testified she sounded upset while inside the cab. The records show this call happened close to 1:30 a.m.

Craggs said this was long after Mirsaeid-Ghazi dropped her off.

Crown attorney Josie McKinney retorted that remembering timelines so long after the event is difficult, and that the complainant was upfront about her gaps in memory.

On the other hand, the accused spent much of her cross-examination evading questions, she said.

She told the court the two witnesses who gave evidence corroborated the complainant’s story about being upset over the alleged assault that night and that she wasn’t acting drunk.

She said the accused “crafted” a timeline which fit phone records used as evidence in the trial – files he, and not the complainant, had access to beforehand.

She also said that an appeal letter written to HRM attempting to reinstate his taxi licence in 2016 showed he said the complainant was only “slightly drunk” and not acting any different than he had seen her previous times.

“He’s simply trying to paint himself in a good light,” McKinney said of his testimony.

She also said the complainant’s breakdown on the stand corroborates with her breakdown after arriving home from the cab ride.

“There is no reason for her to concoct this situation,” said McKinney.