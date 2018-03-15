Watching planes, passenger drop-offs to be affected as Halifax airport undergoes work

Watching planes come in and land from the second-floor of Halifax Stanfield International Airport will soon be no more in 2018.

The airport says work has begun to replace and expand passenger screening for domestic flights and exterior club security.

“These improvements will increase capacity in pre-board screening, provide additional seating and centralized concession space, and provide additional levels of protection to the terminal and the property,” a statement from the airport reads.

The changes will result in a lot of work over the coming months, including the closure of the upper observation deck staring March 20 and continuing until early 2019.

As well, there will be some re-routing for pedestrians as security upgrades happen along the curb of the upper road at tunnel entrances and where you can access the parkade. The work will mean reduced space for passenger pick-ups or drop-offs.