Drunk driver in Nova Scotia shows up at police station to bail out his buddy

Here’s a sobering thought .... If you're looking to bail out a friend who's behind bars, driving drunk to the police station probably isn’t the best way to do it.

The RCMP say a 27-year-old man from Antigonish County did just that and is now facing charges.

Police say on March 13 at 5 p.m., the accused, who was allegedly intoxicated, showed up at the Antigonish District RCMP attachment hoping to release a friend who was in police custody.

“The investigation determined the heavily intoxicated man was driving his 2008 Pontiac Wave when he arrived at the detachment. As well, that he was on conditions not to consume alcohol,” a police statement reads.

Michael Taylor Pinkham has been charged with the following: impaired driving, public intoxication and breaching conditions.